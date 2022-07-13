SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to the Center for Disability Services at the annual Siro’s Cup on Wednesday. The donation recognizes NEWS10 ABC’s long association with the Center and aims to help the Center with its ongoing work.

NEWS10 has produced the organization’s annual telethon for over 40 years, and many employees volunteer with the Center throughout the year. NEWS10 is the Nexstar television station serving the Capital Region.

“NEWS10 ABC has been involved for 60 years with the Center for Disability Services,” said Gregory J. Sorrentino, President and CEO of the Center for Disability Services. “Their commitment extends from the early days of our telethon to the continual awareness campaigns of our Mission, Program Services, and the Individuals we support. NEWS10 ABC has been a true partner of the Center, and we appreciate the support they have shared with us for six decades and appreciate this very generous monetary gift that will further promote our programs and services.”

Founded in the 1960s, the Center has more than 80 locations in 15 counties throughout New York. It provides programs and services to more than 12,000 people every year, ranging from infants to senior citizens, and their families. The Center provides services for over 300 different diagnoses of disabilities, including cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, multiple sclerosis, autism spectrum disorders, epilepsy, spina bifida, traumatic brain injury, and Down syndrome.

Wednesday was the 29th annual Siro’s Cup. It’s known as the unofficial kick-off to the Saratoga racing season. The event features an online auction with proceeds benefitting the Center, which is one of upstate New York’s largest providers of programs and services for individuals with disabilities.

“NEWS10 ABC is honored to support the Center for Disability Services. Our partnership has spanned more than 60 years,” NEWS10 Vice President and General Manager Jerry Brehm said. “Our annual telethon continues to this date to support the Center’s amazing work in our community. Even the pandemic didn’t stop it, as our traditional ‘in-person’ annual telethon was re-invented to become a ‘Virtual Telethon.’ Giving back to the communities served by its television stations is core to Nexstar’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making this $15,000 donation in recognition of the great work being done by the Center for Disability Services and its long-standing relationship with NEWS10 ABC.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business.