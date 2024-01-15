SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Built in the 1990s, “Baby Herc” is a miniature motorized model of the iconic LC-130 Hercules “skibirds” that the 109th Airlift Wing fly to Antarctica and Greenland every year. After being featured at different events, including the New York State Fair, it was in need of repair. To get it back on its feet, students from an automotive class from HFM BOCES CTE took it under its wing.

Baby Herc’s makeover was debuted during Schenectady’s annual holiday parade back in November. The 109th Airlift Wing plan to feature it in future events, and want to work to have skis attached to it to more accurately represent a LC-130 Hercules.