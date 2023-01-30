GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local woman is continuing her 100th birthday celebrations with a surprise from her friends. Lucy Torosian turned 100 years old on Saturday, and dozens of people showed up to her surprise party.

And then on Monday, her friends surprised her with 100 chicken wings at Orchard Tavern West in Guilderland.

Lucy was born in Watervliet and has lived in the Capital Region all her life. She attributed her family and friends as the reason why she has lived to be 100.

“I have my friends and my family and my great grandkids, and that’s all I care about. And my friends. If it wasn’t for friends, I wouldn’t be here.”

Lucy said all the advancements the world has made over the past 100 years amaze her. She also received a proclamation from Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.