GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the first phase of construction at Parkhurst Field in Gloversville wrapping up, a large donation is coming in for the second phase of work. The Delaney Family Foundation donated $100,000 for the project to rebuild the field.

Officials said the money and other donations allowed for the construction of a 500-person grandstand as well as constructing five fields. This comes as many in the Capital Region call it a “field of dreams” due to the legends who used to play on the field in the early 1900s.

The full plan consists of several phases and will cost a total of $3.5 million to finish.