ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that businesses across communities of all shapes and sizes are facing employee shortages. This week, a long list of businesses in the Albany area are getting together and showing what kinds of openings they have to offer.

The Albany Job Fair returns from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham. Over 100 businesses and recruiters will be onsite, many of whom will be conducting interviews and hiring on the spot. The list includes jobs ranging from sales and IT jobs to RN/LPN and first responder positions.

The job fair is free to enter. Those who want to get a head start on their job search can email their resume to resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com, for distribution to all recruiters who will be onsite.

The full list of attending businesses includes: