NEWS10 ABC and Fox23 along with the National Cleaners Association and MVP Health Care are partnering once again to collect coats for local children in need.

The Coats for Kids drive runs from October 14th through November 10th and is an enormous community effort to help keep kids who are in need warm during the long winter months.

Gently used children’s coats can be dropped off at any of the following participating Dry Cleaner locations: