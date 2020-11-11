Check out the 2020 CMA Awards nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Country Music takes the spotlight Wednesday night as the world celebrates the accomplishments of the genre’s artists. We are counting down to tonight’s big show. You can watch the CMA Awards on News 2 at 7pm (CST).

Check out this year’s nominees

CMA has already announced the winners of the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categores. Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” takes the top spot for Music Video. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice winning Musical Event with the song “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”