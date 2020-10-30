New York assemblyman sports pink hair for Breast Cancer Awareness

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — New York Assemblyman Billy Jones sported his new pink locks Thursday, representing a commitment he made to the North Country for a good cause.

“It’s minuscule compared to what our loved ones have to go through once they get a diagnosis of breast cancer,” Assemblyman Billy Jones said.

Jones pledged to dye his hair pink if the 22 men who make up the “Real Men Wear Pink” initiative could raise $30,000 during the month of October, which breaks down to $1,000 per day.

During a pandemic, we were able to raise more than $35,000, and that’s really wonderful because the community came together,” said Joan Sterling of the American Cancer Society.

Sterling says the money will go toward breast cancer research, something that has made the prognosis for the disease improve in recent years.

“They’re being diagnosed earlier but they’re living and they’re surviving and they’re thriving,” Sterling said. “So we’re making a huge difference.”

The makeover was also a surprise for cosmetology students in the CV-TEC program who performed the dye job. For Allison Heroux, she’s had a lot of practice on mannequins, but Jones was her first male client.

“I never thought I would be doing someone like so well known’s hair,” she said. “I was kind of nervous when I started, but by the end of it I was confident in what I did.”

While the dye is semi permanent, Jones said it’s something we would do again in a heartbeat.

“If that can raise the conversation where it reminds people to get a mammogram, or have that conversation with their mom,aunt, sister, certainly this is well worth it,” Assemblyman Jones said. “I would actually dye my hair pink every week to keep helping people.”

