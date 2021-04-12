WNY schools reviewing new guidance before reopening

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New state guidelines have changed social distancing rules inside classrooms, but some superintendents say they’re still not ready to reopen. Even so, they’re looking forward to seeing students fully return to in-person learning.

Students are coming off of spring break this week. Superintendents who spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo on Sunday said while the new guidance is a step in the right direction, kids won’t be in school for in-person learning for at least a couple of weeks.

The state has reduced the school distancing guidelines from six feet to three feet, this decision follows the new CDC recommendations for school distancing.

But, there’s a catch. It all depends on the COVID-19 community transmission rates in a county. The state says that three feet distancing is allowed for all grade levels in counties with low to moderate transmission rates. For counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates, the elementary schools can continue three feet distancing. However, the middle schoolers and high schoolers can only keep three feet if they’re using cohorts.