WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Whitehall are planning to repurpose the swimming pool at the junior-senior high school. The pool suffered significant flood damage during a several storm in August 2020.

The board of education voted unanimously to repurpose the space for special education and social and emotional services. Officials said it would allow the school to serve more students and staff. They also said a new pool would not be eligible for state funding but repurposing the space is.

The storm caused extensive damage throughout the village, including at the high school.

“We had approximately eight to 10 inches of standing water touching all sides of our high school building. There was no location within my entire high school facility that was not flooded,” Superintendent Patrick Dee told NEWS10 at the time.

The decision to repurpose the pool came during the board’s regular meeting in March. The board hopes to hold a public vote on the plan in the fall.