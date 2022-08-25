ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elementary, middle school, and high school students will soon be returning to school. Here’s when the first day of school is for each district in the Capital Region.

Albany City School District: September 1 or September 2

Argyle Central School District: September 8

Averill Park Central School District: September 6

Ballston Spa Central School District: September 6

Berlin Central School District: September 6

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District: September 7

Bethlehem Central School District: September 6

Bolton Central School District: September 6

Broadalbin-Perth Central School District: September 8

Brunswick Central School District: September 8

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District: September 7

Cairo-Durham Central School District: September 6

Cambridge Central School District: September 6

Canajoharie Central School District: September 7

Catskill Central School District: September 8

Chatham Central School District: September 7

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District: September 6

Cohoes City School District: September 6

Corinth Central School District: September 7

Coxsackie-Athens Central School District: September 6

Dolgeville Central School District: September 6

Duanesburg Central School District: September 7

East Greenbush Central School District: September 6

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District: September 7

Fort Ann Central School District: September 6

Fort Edward Union Free School District: September 7

Fort Plain Central School District: September 6

Galway Central School District: September 7

Germantown Central School District: September 7

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District: September 6

Glens Falls Common School District: September 6

Glens Falls City School District: September 8

Gloversville Enlarged School District: September 6

Granville Central School District: September 6 or September 8

Greater Amsterdam School District: September 6 or September 7

Greater Johnstown School District: September 6

Green Island Union Free School District: September 7

Greenville Central School District: September 7

Greenwich Central School District: September 6

Guilderland Central School District: September 6

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District: September 7

Hoosic Valley Central School District: September 7

Hoosick Falls Central School District: September 6

Hudson City School District: September 7

Hudson Falls Central School District: September 6

Hunter-Tannersville Central School District: September 7

Ichabod Crane Central School District: September 6

Johnsburg Central School District: September 7

Kingston City School District: September 7

Lake George Central School District: September 8

Lansingburgh Central School District: September 6

Mayfield Central School District: September 7

Mechanicville City School District: September 8

Menands Union Free School District: September 7

Middleburgh Central School District: September 6

Mohonasen Central School District: September 7

New Lebanon Central School District: September 6

Niskayuna Central School District: September 6 or September 7

North Greenbush Common School District: September 6

North Warren Central School District: September 7

Northville Central School District: September 6

Queensbury Union Free School District: September 6

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District: September 7

Red Hook Central School District: September 7

Rensselaer City School District: September 6

Rhinebeck Central School District: September 7

Salem Central School District: September 6

Saratoga Springs City School District: September 8

Saugerties Central School District: September 7

Schalmont Central School District: September 8

Schenectady City School District: September 7

Schodack Central School District: September 7

Schoharie Central School District: September 6

Schuylerville Central School District: September 8

Scotia-Glenville Central School District: September 6

Sharon Springs Central School District: September 6

Shenendehowa Central School District: September 7

South Colonie Central School District: September 7

South Glens Falls Central School District: September 8

Stillwater Central School District: September 7

Taconic Hills Central School District: September 6

Troy City School District: September 7

Voorheesville Central School District: September 6

Warrensburg Central School District: September 7

Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District: September 6

Watervliet City School District: September 7

Wells Central School District: September 6

Whitehall Central School District: September 6

Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District: September 8

Wynantskill Union Free School District: September 6