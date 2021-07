CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Catskill arrested Robert Bentley, 18, of Middletown on Wednesday over alleged shootings in Catskill and Stockport. Police say that another teen, a 16-year-old boy whose identity has not been released, was also arrested.

Deputies responded to the scene when shots were fired into a Stottville home on the morning of July 5. At about 4 p.m. the next day, Catskill Police responded to a call after shots were fired into an empty residence on New Street.