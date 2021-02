MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont State College System has voted to move forward with a school merger. The trustees voted Monday to support a plan where all three of the system's residential colleges would merge into one school—Vermont State University. It would consolidate Northern Vermont University, Castleton University, and Vermont Technical College.

"Act as a fully integrated system that achieves financial stability in a responsible and sustainable way," said Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. "And ensures equitable post-secondary education for all Vermonters including those marginalized or underrepresented historically."