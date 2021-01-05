Vermont students return to school as winter break ends

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Winter break is over, and the Vermont Health Department is looking to make sure students and parents feel safe as school begins again.

Tom Flanagan, superintendent of the Burlington School District, said he felt safe bringing his daughters back to school after winter break. “They were excited to get back into school last night, this morning they didn’t want to go to school, but once they got in they were excited again,” Flanagan said.

The Burlington School District is conducting screenings before students even enter the building to make sure students are healthy.

“Our big change was to relook at our question, ask a few new questions and to make sure we are taking time with students before they come into the building to make sure they are feeling well,” Flanagan said.

Governor Phil Scott said in his press conference last week that schools are not driving the outbreaks of the virus.

“The risk of transmission is lower in our schools, then in the general community and that’s a good thing, it also shows dedication from school employees to follow the guidance, in order to keep each other safe and their students learning in school, which I really appreciate,” Scott said.

Nurse at Edmunds Middle School and Burlington School District’s Covid Coordinator, Becca McCray said having students back brought some positive energy into the building.

“I think there’s definitely, science shows that it’s best for their mental health and their social well being to be in school with their peers,” McCray said.

Kathleen Kelly is co-owner of VT Moms Blog. Her children attend the Champlain Valley School District. She saw a change in her son’s mental health from virtual learning.

“He really started very quickly declining mentally and very different from his normal personality having a real hard time coping with small issues and small frustrations,” Kelly said.

She believes it’s important her children are back to school in person.

“Between mental health and security and some sense of normalcy and interaction the list grows too much and I think it’s best to get back to school,” Kelly said.