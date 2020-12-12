Two Bethlehem Schools switch to remote learning

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students of Bethlehem Middle School and Bethlehem High School will transition to remote learning on Monday, December 14. In-person instruction for grades 6-12 will then remain suspended until the end of the holiday break.

The decision is due to a spike in coronavirus cases, which have left more than 250 students and 24 members in quarantine. The district has reported at least 17 cases of COVID-19 since December 4.

“Despite the increase in cases, and the decision to move grades 6-12 to remote learning, we believe our schools continue to be safe for students and for staff. We have not seen incidents where school exposure to COVID has translated into new cases and we have been incredibly proud of the efforts of our students and staff to follow health and safety protocols, including mask-wearing and distancing, during the school day.” Superintendent Jody Monroe

Not everyone at the schools will be remote, the following middle school and high school students will continue daily in-person instruction:

BCMS: Skills and Intensive Skills

BCHS: RISE students, BEEP students and students who attend Capital Region BOCES CTE classes will be transported to those classes

In-person instruction is set to continue for all elementary schools in the district.

Free breakfasts and lunches are available for all enrolled students in remote learning daily Monday through Friday while school is in session.

The meals are available for pick-up at the high school, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. until noon. The pick-up location is on the Van Dyke Road side of the building, near the cafeteria. No pre-registration is necessary.