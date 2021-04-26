TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City School District’s Board of Education (BOE) adopted a proposed budget of over $112 million last Tuesday. The plan includes a symbolic 0% tax levy increase, making this the ninth consecutive year the proposed budget is at or below the 1.4% allowable tax cap.
“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic. With the increase in State Aid, we feel the only right thing to do is to offer a 0% tax levy increase to our already overburdened taxpayers,” said Superintendent John Carmello. “The future is looking bright for the district both financially and in terms of the exceptional programming we offer our students.”
Trojans will vote on the budget and to fill three open BOE seats in person on May 18. They’ll also vote on a $5 million capital reserve fund to keep facilities updated over the next 10 years.
“Looking forward, one of the district’s primary objectives will be the return to normalcy as much as possible while continuing to provide resources for our students and their families,” said Carmello. “While we don’t yet know what next year will look like, as we are awaiting guidance from the CDC and other entities, we look forward to developing a plan to ensure we meet the needs of all of our students and support them in reaching their full potential and achieving success.”
The state budget includes about $15 million in increased foundation aid over the next three years, which lets the district maintaining all staff and programs without a tax levy increase. The district plans to hold a public comment period soon to discuss spending ideas for these funds.
LATEST STORIES
- North Country nonprofit plants a pinwheel for annual child abuse victims
- Troy community mourns loss of young boy killed in Sunday morning fire
- Troy school board adopts $112M budget for public vote in May
- Local gun case to be heard by Supreme Court
- When will cruises set sail again? Florida Senators Scott, Rubio looking at July 4 goal