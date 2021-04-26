Troy school board adopts $112M budget for public vote in May

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City School District’s Board of Education (BOE) adopted a proposed budget of over $112 million last Tuesday. The plan includes a symbolic 0% tax levy increase, making this the ninth consecutive year the proposed budget is at or below the 1.4% allowable tax cap.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic. With the increase in State Aid, we feel the only right thing to do is to offer a 0% tax levy increase to our already overburdened taxpayers,” said Superintendent John Carmello. “The future is looking bright for the district both financially and in terms of the exceptional programming we offer our students.”

Trojans will vote on the budget and to fill three open BOE seats in person on May 18. They’ll also vote on a $5 million capital reserve fund to keep facilities updated over the next 10 years.