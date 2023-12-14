GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Galway Central School District in Saratoga County is trying to undertake a major capital project to add improvements to the town school. The town residents however weren’t so onboard.

Brita Donovan the Superintendent wants to make safety and capacity improvements to sports facilities, ADA compliance, and building security upgrades.

She was disappointed when the matter failed to pass a town vote by 179 to 833. Her theory: “It would result in a tax impact which is significant on our community,” said Donovan.

The $37 Million bill would be footed by property taxes. A homeowner in Galway for example, would see their taxes increase $1.46 for every thousand $1,000 their property is worth.

Donovan is now looking for grant funding and wants to pitch the project to the community in portions rather than a mass undertaking. She added that serving the children makes the effort all worth it.

“I know our school, and I knew our community, and we’re going to find a way to move forward,” she told NEWS 10’s Zion Decoteau.

The superintendent says after the holidays the school will survey the community to learn why exactly they voted down the upgrades and to see if they’d be willing to pass improvements in stages.