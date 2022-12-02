ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School. The school will retain its current single-sex educational model, with each building organized by grade.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of Trustees of The Albany Academies endorsed the plan and agreed to move to the multi-year planning and implementation stages. Over the more than 200-year history of The Albany Academies, the schools have adapted and evolved several times to remain relevant to students and families.

A spokesperson for the schools said the new model will allow for a consolidation of resources in developmentally appropriate spaces, increase faculty collaboration within grades and schools, and increase safety by keeping students in their respective buildings and minimizing the need to regularly cross the street and enter or exit school buildings throughout the day.

“Continuing to evolve has allowed The Albany Academies to be a thriving educational institution for hundreds of years,” said Nancy Carey Cassidy, chair of the Board of Trustees. “This plan positions us to remain the Capital Region’s premiere private school.”

Working with faculty and administrators, trustees will now develop and finalize a detailed facilities master plan and educational program that will be implemented over several years. It is expected that the Lower School will move to the current Albany Academy for Girls at the start of the 2023-24 school year, and the entire transition will be complete by the start of the 2024-25 school year.

“This is an exciting opportunity for The Albany Academies,” said Head of School Chris Lauricella. “We are positioning ourselves for the future, while maintaining our focus on the core value of providing our students with an unparalleled education. This plan gives us the resources necessary to meet the changing needs of our community and society. I’m excited about the possibilities that this plan has for our school and our students.”