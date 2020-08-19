CLASSROOM PROGRESS PEORT_WEB BANNER

Teachers to NYC: Adopt our safety plan or don’t reopen

Classroom Progress Report

by: Jennifer Peltz,

Posted: / Updated:
Bill de Blasio

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after visiting New Bridges Elementary School to observe pandemic-related safety procedures on August 19, 2020, in Brooklyn. (AP / John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Teachers are ramping up pressure on New York City to reconsider its plan to reopen classrooms next month. The teachers’ union presented an extensive list of coronavirus safety demands Wednesday and said it was prepared to sue or strike if schools reopen without all the precautions.

The city Education Department defended the city’s preparations as comprehensive and rigorous, and said the United Federation of Teachers was “fear-mongering.”

Other major U.S. school systems have backed off plans to launch the school year with in-person instruction. But New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has held firm to a plan to bring as many as 1.1 million students back to classrooms two or three days a week.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga