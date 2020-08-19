Teachers to NYC: Adopt our safety plan or don’t reopen

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after visiting New Bridges Elementary School to observe pandemic-related safety procedures on August 19, 2020, in Brooklyn. (AP / John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Teachers are ramping up pressure on New York City to reconsider its plan to reopen classrooms next month. The teachers’ union presented an extensive list of coronavirus safety demands Wednesday and said it was prepared to sue or strike if schools reopen without all the precautions.

The city Education Department defended the city’s preparations as comprehensive and rigorous, and said the United Federation of Teachers was “fear-mongering.”

Other major U.S. school systems have backed off plans to launch the school year with in-person instruction. But New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has held firm to a plan to bring as many as 1.1 million students back to classrooms two or three days a week.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES