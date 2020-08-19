Teachers to NYC: Adopt our safety plan or don’t reopen

NEW YORK (AP) — Teachers are ramping up pressure on New York City to reconsider its plan to reopen classrooms next month. The teachers’ union presented an extensive list of coronavirus safety demands Wednesday and said it was prepared to sue or strike if schools reopen without all the precautions.
The city Education Department defended the city’s preparations as comprehensive and rigorous, and said the United Federation of Teachers was “fear-mongering.”
Other major U.S. school systems have backed off plans to launch the school year with in-person instruction. But New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has held firm to a plan to bring as many as 1.1 million students back to classrooms two or three days a week.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- GOP response to night two of the Democratic National Convention
- DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
- Update from New York state says that all indoor ticketed music, performance art events are prohibited
- Democrats call for postmaster to undo changes at USPS
- BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death