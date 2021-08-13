Superintendents react to NYS Education Department health guide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With school starting in just a matter of weeks, districts have been planning for students to return. On Thursday, The New York State Education Department released a guide of recommendations, mirroring CDC guidance.

While the CDC recommends indoor mask wearing for everyone in school buildings, it is not a mandate and therefore, it has yet to be determined if it will be implemented at Mohonasen schools.

“I have given a recommendation to our board that is to have everybody mask because those are the recommendations from the CDC, the Department of Education, the American Association of Pediatrics,” said Shannon Shine, Mohonasen Superintendent.

Masks however will be required on school busses since it’s a federal mandate. The Albany City School District already announcing its masking plans within its buildings.

“Masks will be required inside regardless of regardless of vaccination status,” said Kaweeda Adams, superintendent.

In Watervliet, incoming school superintendent Don Stevens said mask wearing will depend on virus transmission levels within the community.

“Based on the current layer that we are in, which is a high, starting in September if that remains the same, we will ask for masks on students and staff,” said Stevens.

All three schools say that they will be implementing the CDC’s three feet social distancing recommendation for students.