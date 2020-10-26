SUNY launches Student Voices Action Committee to amplify student opinion, expand representation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY has launched a new committee to help focus on issues and challenges across the education system.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the creation of the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee. The 27-member group will help to represent all SUNY sectors, including university centers, comprehensive, technical, and community colleges.

According to SUNY, these students will help to amplify a collective student voice and expand representation in key discussions and decisions.

“We are striving to be a more student-centric SUNY and to achieve that goal we must open up additional venues to listen to our most important voices: our students,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras. “Amplifying that collective student voice allows us to adequately and proactively respond to students’ needs and give them the tools they need to succeed and feel fulfilled in their college experience.”

The first virtual meeting of the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee was held on October 22, 2020. Members were chosen by SUNY Student Advocate Dr. John Graham.

“It is a privilege and an honor to bring together this magnificent group that will represent students from across the SUNY system,” said Dr. Graham. “It is so refreshing to work with Chancellor Jim Malatras, whose actions from day one illustrate his commitment to making students his top priority. In this especially challenging COVID-19 climate—this committee will harness students’ wisdom, imagination, and experience to truly tackle the biggest challenges that exist at our colleges and universities.”

Members of the committee include students from across the SUNY system, including one member from SUNY Canton.

SUNY Canton Junior and Committee Member Kwame Flora stated, “we’re very excited to get started with this important work to better ensure that the voices of each person in our student body are heard and represented. This semester has been full of challenges, with the current civil rights movement and pandemic the world is experiencing, but I’m looking forward to continuing to represent my fellow classmates so that we can further develop a sense of equity during a time where togetherness is so needed to have a successful rest of our semester.”

SUNY Student Voices Action Committee members include:

Mildred Adjaero , State University College at Plattsburgh

, State University College at Plattsburgh Christian Guity , Monroe Community College

, Monroe Community College Shonte’ Anderson , Sullivan Community College

, Sullivan Community College Sallie Haas , Fashion Institute of Technology

, Fashion Institute of Technology Kaitlyn Bertleff , State University College at Geneseo

, State University College at Geneseo Bradley Hershenson, UAlbany

Lindsey Boody, College of Optometry Neuroscience

Brian Higgins, Suffolk Community College

Lexi Chipules, College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Ahad Ikram, Farmingdale State College

Sarah Conticello, State University at Fredonia

Shaheer Khan, Stony Brook University

Kinsley Cruickshank, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Collin Lacki, Niagara County Community College

Kristin Lasker, State University College at New Paltz

Cindy De La Cruz, SUNY Empire State College

Mike Losak, State University College at Oneonta

Justin Downey, University at Buffalo

Katherine Prior, Fashion Institute of Technology

Jacob Eckhaus, Binghamton University

Cadet Ahdiyah A. Robey, Maritime College

Suleyman Eminov, Jamestown Community College

Rebecca Rose, Education Opportunity Center

Kwame Flora, College of Technology at Canton

Nii Tetteh, College of Technology at Delhi

Jasmine Nichole Garcia, NYS College of Ceramics at Alfred University

Leysha Velez, Buffalo State College

