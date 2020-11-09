SUNY Chancellor on spring semester plans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Watch to hear remarks from SUNY Chancellor James Malatras as he met with the president of SUNY Upstate Medical University on Monday to talk about the spring semester in the SUNY system.

