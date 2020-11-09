SUNY Chancellor on spring semester plans

(NEWS10) - On Sunday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released a new SUNY system-wide plan for the Spring semester; it includes starting classes later than usual and canceling spring break.

“We can’t stop COVID, but the way we behave and they way we can take care of each other and understand the importance of education, we’re good. We can get through this, we’re good,” says SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio.