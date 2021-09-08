Students return to class in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School doors are reopening for students in the Troy City School District on Thursday.

Troy is opening with full, in-person learning for students in pre-K through grade 12. Virtual school is being offered through BOCES and is only for students who can provide proof of medical necessity.

The district is enforcing safety procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and daily deep cleaning.

Administrators are also asking families to share first day photos.

