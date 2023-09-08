SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local students have made it through the first few days of the 2022-2023 school year. NEWS10 photojournalist David Miner visited his alma mater to see how the students and staff are settling in.

Friday was Day 2 at South Glens Falls Senior High School, and with a new school year brings new memories for both students and staff.

“This is a great week,” Superintendent Kristine Orr said. “Starting off with two days really gets our students in the right mode to start school and then gives everyone a quick weekend break. So then the full weeks begin.”

For senior Rachel Jorgensen, that meant walking through the front doors for the first time the last time.

“It was kind of just like a non bittersweet, more sweet than bitter kind of thing. I was really excited to see my friends, really excited to see my teachers.”

“It’s always exciting to come back because I get to see kids that I had in the past last year and now we’re at the high school, and it’s exciting to have a whole new program and new concerts and just seeing everyone again. It’s fun.”

Heather Stoutenger has been teaching band at South High for over 10 years. And for her, selecting the music her students will perform is what makes it all exciting.

“I’m just really looking forward to having programming that’s just full and rich and everyone seems to be very positive and excited. So from my perspective, I think it’s going to be a great year.”

And with the new year comes new introductions. Richard Murphy is stepping in as the new interim principal and already is amazed by the efforts the district is making to ensure the well-being of their students.

“They’ve really taken students’ mental health very seriously. They’ve really put their money and their time and their efforts into play to support kids, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

While Murphy is slated to remain at the school until the end of the calendar year, he said that he will stay on for as long as he is needed.

“I want to help students achieve their aspirations to get to where they want to in life and to make sure that they’ve achieved what they want to and best prepared to go on to whatever that next phase of their life is going to be.”