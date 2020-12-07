Student teachers fill COVID-19 quarantine gaps in school districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 and quarantines have resulted in staff shortages in area schools. So how do fill the gap? Some colleges would like to see their student teachers take on those roles on a temporary basis.

One idea being proposed is to fill in the gaps with student teachers.

“I have seen a slight uptick in some of those requests in the last week or so. I think that is, one, that they know the semester is ending, but also, they are developing a real need as teachers are having to leave the classroom and quarantine and they want to keep the instruction going,” says Dr. Terri Ward, Ed.D.

Dr. Ward is the interim dean of the Lally School of Education at the College of Saint Rose. She says her students are currently being courted for teaching positions even before they graduate.

But she says, at the same time, capacity limits within K-12 classrooms have prevented other college students from fulfilling all their required student teaching hours.

Just ask Kat Rice.

“I have had to use my siblings as people for my instructional methods, and that is really difficult to relate that to actual in-classroom experiences as opposed to going out and actively teaching,” said Kat.

“We have never seen this before. It’s always been fairly easily to work with all the great districts in the Albany area and beyond,” Dr. Ward said. “But they are under pressure from their constituents to make sure that the kids stay healthy, and we want to make sure that they are healthy.”

At the same time, there’s also a shortage of substitute teachers. But Dr. Ward says many districts have policies which restrict hiring student teachers as subs.

But Vanessa Fulmore is one of the lucky ones.

Anya: “So, do you feel this school will hire you full time once you graduate?”

Vanessa: “I am hopeful, but we will see what the future brings.”

Anya: “But they have been asking you if you are interested?”

Vanessa: “Absolutely.”

Anya: “That’s great. How does it make you feel?”

Vanessa: “Makes me feel good. A little pressure but a little bit of a challenge to be better is always good.”