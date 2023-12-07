SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohonasen High School got a special addition on Thursday. First New York Federal Credit Union opened a new branch inside the Mohonasen Center for Advanced Technology building.

The bank will be student-run and allows high schoolers to volunteer to be tellers and take part in transactions. Students said they are excited to have a safe environment to learn more about saving money and financial literacy.

“I think it will be good for the younger students who maybe haven’t opened a bank account or had any financial literacy skills, but I think it would be good to deposit money — maybe save for college, maybe a new PlayStation,” senior Riley Schoonmaker said.

This is the third high school branch that First New York Federal Credit Union has opened in the region. Two others are located in Schenectady High School and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School.