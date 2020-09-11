Long Island student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A high school senior was arrested Thursday after repeatedly showing up to his high school building in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning.

Maverick Stow, 17, was arrested Thursday at William Floyd High School on New York’s Long Island on a third-degree criminal trespassing charge and told to appear in court Sept. 24, Newsday reports.

Stow says he believes students should be in school five days a week. He had already been issued a five-day suspension for appearing at the school on three days this week.

Officials warned Wednesday that he would be arrested, and on Thursday Suffolk County police followed through. If Stow continues to try to attend school in person, the high school will have to close to in-person instruction altogether, school spokesperson James Montalto said.

If Stow continues to try to attend school in person, the high school will have to close, school spokesperson James Montalto said.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and will abide by the regulations set in place by our government and health officials designed to keep our students and staff safe,” Montalto said in a written statement. “As we have said, Mr. Stow’s rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,799 students.”

Most in-person classes are at capacity, and it would be impossible to have all students back under social distancing guidelines, Montalto said.

The school district said in the statement that it was naming Stow and his family because, while it “takes student privacy seriously … the student and his family already disclosed the information in public forums.” The Associated Press also identified Stow because he has spoken publicly.

Stow has vowed to continue to attempt to attend school five days per week after his suspension is served.

“I don’t feel my son should have been arrested,” said Nora Kaplan-Stow. “I certainly didn’t like seeing my son in handcuffs, but I support him 1,000%.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES