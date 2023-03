EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Central School District now has stop arm cameras on its buses. Police said warning letters have started to go out for those who do not stop when the stop arm is activated on the buses.

The fines for not stopping will begin to go into effect on April 5. If you are caught, you will be fined $250 for the first violation.

Both police and school officials are asking drivers to be safe around school buses.