AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More local school buses will soon be equipped with technology meant to prevent drivers from passing them illegally. Rensselaer County officials teamed up with BusPatrol to equip more than 400 buses with stop arm cameras.

The program will begin next week in the East Greenbush, Wynantskill and Averill Park Central School Districts. Other local districts, including South Colonie and Bethlehem, have gotten stop arm cameras.

They use sensors and cameras to detect and film cars that pass buses when their overhead lights are flashing. The video is then sent to law enforcement.

Violators can be fined. Rensselaer County officials said they are starting with a 30-day warning period. Fines will not be imposed until April.