LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of local students met with officials from South Korea on Wednesday. The International Center of the Capital Region hosted a delegation from South Korea in partnership with the country’s Economic Institute.

The delegation met with Shaker High School’s International Relations class. They discussed past and present relations between the two countries.

The delegation also participated in a panel discussion at Hudson Valley Community College Wednesday night about trade between the U.S. and South Korea.