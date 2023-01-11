ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Colonie School District is receiving new playground equipment at its elementary schools. The project was funded by several PTA groups in the district, along with Assemblymember Phil Steck.

The first installation began this week at Forest Park Elementary. A total of five elementary schools will receive new playground equipment by the spring.

“We know that having outdoor playground space for our students to play is vital to their development,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Perry. “In addition to the physical benefit—the space also provides a natural setting for students to interact outside of the classroom where many life skills are learned. As we begin to evaluate the overall needs of the district, rebuilding these outdoor spaces for students has been a priority for us.”

In addition to the PTA donations and a $25,000 grant from Steck, the district is investing about $30,000 in the project. Those funds came from the American Rescue Plan.

South Colonie voters also passed the Next Generation Capital Referendum in October, which greenlit nearly $120 million in additional renovations. The first phase of construction is slated for 2024.