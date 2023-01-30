COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES. The proposition, which was originally approved by South Colonie residents in May 2022, will be used to construct a new transportation and maintenance facility.

The capital work is part of the district’s Next Generation Colonie, a $112.5 million referendum approved by voters in October 2022 to address aging infrastructure, improve instructional spaces, and provide essential safety upgrades districtwide.

The district’s current transportation department, built in 1948, has received minor enhancements over the years. In the late 1990s, the state Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) deemed the building unsafe for their workers to come and inspect the buses. The district then built a two-day bus barn as an add-on.

“NYSDOT deemed the facility unsafe in 1998 and yet our workers are still working in that same building today,” said Dr. David Perry, Superintendent of Schools. “This isn’t about comfort and convenience, this is about being able to maintain our fleet. The intention is to renovate two of the buildings to create a new transportation and maintenance facility to meet our growing fleet of buses and house our department staff in a safe and more efficient working environment. This will be completed in phase III, or the last phase, of our Next Generation capital work which is expected to be fully completed by 2028.”

The district is in the beginning stages of planning for phase one of Next Generation Colonie. The first phase prioritizes site work, and athletic and academic building upgrades. The district administration team is currently working with various stakeholder groups in conjunction with the architectural design firm SEI Design Group. Plans are expected to be submitted to the state education department in fall 2023 with construction for the first phase set to begin in summer 2024.

“I want to reiterate how thankful we are for our school community to support this work, “ added Perry. “These renovations will not only provide a safer space for students and staff but the updated facilities will match the academic standards and educational experience that we desire for the Next Generation of Colonie.”