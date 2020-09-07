Siena College reports 1 infection among student body

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College updated its COVID-19 Dashboard to reflect that, out of 604 tests, one student has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first infection of the new school year at Siena College. As of 1 p.m., two students are listed as “Currently Quarantined.”

Lisa Witkowski from Siena’s Marketing and Communications Office said in a statement to NEWS10:

“A Siena College community member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolated. In accordance with public health protocols, the Albany County Department of Health has been notified and will work with the College to conduct contact tracing. The College cannot provide any details that could identify the individual. Siena College has procedures in place to mitigate the risk of a spread.”

