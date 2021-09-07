Shenendehowa students return to the classroom

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students in the Shenendehowa Central School District returned to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday.

The district has a “full return to school,” which includes extracurricular activities and athletics. There will also be a tiered mitigation approach to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some of those strategies include face masking, social distancing, ventilation and vaccine access.

Head to the district’s website to learn more about the reopening plan. There is also a completely virtual learning option for students who are immunocompromised or may have an immunocompromised person in their household.