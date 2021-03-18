Schools find out their COVID relief funding as state budget looms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As many Americans begin receiving their stimulus checks this week, local school districts are finding out what they will receive from the American Rescue Plan. It’s based on the Title 1-A funding formula, which goes by census poverty estimates.

This means that urban school districts get thousands of dollars per student, while suburban districts get hundreds per student. Check out this example from Western New York, where the urban Buffalo Public Schools are allotted far more than Orchard Park, a suburban district.

Mark Laurrie, the superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, said, “This is an equitable formula. This is a good formula for small city urban districts like us and it levels the playing field in a place where we can’t put it on the backs of taxpayers. So, yeah, it’s right and it’s about time.”

The big question now is whether the state budget ends up cutting just as much money as the districts would gain from this federal relief funding.

Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell says when the CARES act funding came in, it was quickly washed away by state funding cuts. “Every single penny of that has been offset by actual or proposed cuts from the state. So we have netted zero dollars so far in federal money,” he said.