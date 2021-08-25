School districts meeting to discuss and present reopening plans

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local school districts are holding meetings and forums to discuss and present their reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year. Below are some of the scheduled meetings coming up.
Schodack Central School District
8/25: Final online forum with Superintendent Chevrier at 6 P.M.
East Greenbush Central School District
8/25: BOE meeting at 7 P.M.
8/26: Elementary meeting (virtual) at 6:30 P.M.
8/30: Goff meeting (virtual) at 6:30 P.M.
8/31: Columbia meeting (virtual) at 6:30 P.M.
Averill Park Central School District
8/25 (tentative): Virtual forum on draft plan for employees and community members
8/30: Finalized plan presentation to BOE
Mechanicville City School District
8/25: Special Board of Education meeting in the auditorium to present reopening plan at 6:00 P.M.
