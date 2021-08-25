School districts meeting to discuss and present reopening plans

Classroom Progress Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:
classroom progress report

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local school districts are holding meetings and forums to discuss and present their reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year. Below are some of the scheduled meetings coming up.

Schodack Central School District

8/25: Final online forum with Superintendent Chevrier at 6 P.M.

East Greenbush Central School District

8/25: BOE meeting at 7 P.M.

8/26: Elementary meeting (virtual) at 6:30 P.M.

8/30: Goff meeting (virtual) at 6:30 P.M.

8/31: Columbia meeting (virtual) at 6:30 P.M.

Averill Park Central School District

8/25 (tentative): Virtual forum on draft plan for employees and community members

8/30: Finalized plan presentation to BOE

Mechanicville City School District

8/25: Special Board of Education meeting in the auditorium to present reopening plan at 6:00 P.M.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire