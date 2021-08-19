School district requires vaccination to play high-risk sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In order to play high-risk sports at the Albany City School District, students are now required to be fully vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’m a little bit surprised, but I think the safety of our children is also important,” said Tom Hoey.

Parents like Hoey are applauding the district’s choice to require that students are fully vaccinated in order to play high-risk fall sports. Football, cheerleading and volleyball are all now requiring players to be vaccinated.

The move comes a week after the New York State Education Department released its guidance for the upcoming school year. The department suggests extracurricular activities go virtual or be cancelled in areas of high community transmission with the caveat of all participants being vaccinated.

According to the state Covid tracker, Albany County is seeing one of the highest positive Covid tests in the state. Albany parents are planning to protest a now rescheduled school district meeting.

“You’re never going to make everyone happy,” said Stefanie Ferro.

Students participating in low-and-moderate risk sports which include soccer, cross country, swimming and tennis, are also required to be fully vaccinated or a student can consent to regular Covid testing.

The conversation of possible school mandates have angered parents across the Capital Region.

“Decisions have to be made and I’m sorry that these decisions don’t work for you. I’m sorry that they don’t make you happy,” Ferro said.

There are still questions the district is sifting through like, What happens to students who aren’t yet 12 years old?