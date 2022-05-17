(NEWS10) — Voters across the Capital Region cast ballots Tuesday to either accept or dismiss proposed school budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Some voters also selected school board members and made decisions on proposed capital projects. School districts are listed below in alphabetical order. This list will continually be updated.

Averill Park Central School District
Budget: $63.8
PASS

Bethlehem Central School District
Budget: $102.7 million
PASS

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
Budget: $76.6 million
PASS

Catskill Central School District
Budget: $48.6 million
PASS

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
Budget: $44.9 million
PASS

Cohoes City School District
Budget: $47 million
PASS

Duanesburg Central School District
Budget: $18.6
PASS

East Greenbush Central School District
Budget: $104.8 million
PASS

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
Budget: $31.9
PASS

Greenville Central School District
Budget: $33.6 million
PASS

Lansingburgh Central School District
Budget: $57.3 million
PASS

Mohonasen Central School District
Budget: $60.2 million
PASS

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville CSD
Budget: $21.9
PASS

Rensselaer City School District (unofficial)
PASS

Schalmont CSD
PASS

Schenectady City School District (unofficial)
Budget: $239 million
PASS

Schuylerville Central School District
Budget: $38.6 million
PASS

Schodack Central School District
Budget: $26.8 million
PASS

Schoharie Central School District
Budget: $25.9 million
PASS

Scotia-Glenville Central School District
Budget: $60.3 million
PASS

Sharon Springs Central School District
Budget: $10.2 million
PASS

South Colonie Central School District
Budget: $113 million
PASS

South Glens Falls Central School District
Budget: $64.9 million
PASS

Troy City School District
Budget: $126.9
PASS

Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
Budget: $13.3 million
PASS