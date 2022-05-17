(NEWS10) — Voters across the Capital Region cast ballots Tuesday to either accept or dismiss proposed school budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Some voters also selected school board members and made decisions on proposed capital projects. School districts are listed below in alphabetical order. This list will continually be updated.

Averill Park Central School District

Budget: $63.8

PASS

Bethlehem Central School District

Budget: $102.7 million

PASS

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District

Budget: $76.6 million

PASS

Catskill Central School District

Budget: $48.6 million

PASS

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

Budget: $44.9 million

PASS

Cohoes City School District

Budget: $47 million

PASS

Duanesburg Central School District

Budget: $18.6

PASS

East Greenbush Central School District

Budget: $104.8 million

PASS

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

Budget: $31.9

PASS

Greenville Central School District

Budget: $33.6 million

PASS

Lansingburgh Central School District

Budget: $57.3 million

PASS

Mohonasen Central School District

Budget: $60.2 million

PASS

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville CSD

Budget: $21.9

PASS

Rensselaer City School District (unofficial)

PASS

Schalmont CSD

PASS



Schenectady City School District (unofficial)

Budget: $239 million

PASS

Schuylerville Central School District

Budget: $38.6 million

PASS

Schodack Central School District

Budget: $26.8 million

PASS

Schoharie Central School District

Budget: $25.9 million

PASS

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

Budget: $60.3 million

PASS

Sharon Springs Central School District

Budget: $10.2 million

PASS

South Colonie Central School District

Budget: $113 million

PASS

South Glens Falls Central School District

Budget: $64.9 million

PASS

Troy City School District

Budget: $126.9

PASS

Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District

Budget: $13.3 million

PASS