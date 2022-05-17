(NEWS10) — Voters across the Capital Region cast ballots Tuesday to either accept or dismiss proposed school budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Some voters also selected school board members and made decisions on proposed capital projects. School districts are listed below in alphabetical order. This list will continually be updated.
Averill Park Central School District
Budget: $63.8
PASS
Bethlehem Central School District
Budget: $102.7 million
PASS
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
Budget: $76.6 million
PASS
Catskill Central School District
Budget: $48.6 million
PASS
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
Budget: $44.9 million
PASS
Cohoes City School District
Budget: $47 million
PASS
Duanesburg Central School District
Budget: $18.6
PASS
East Greenbush Central School District
Budget: $104.8 million
PASS
Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
Budget: $31.9
PASS
Greenville Central School District
Budget: $33.6 million
PASS
Lansingburgh Central School District
Budget: $57.3 million
PASS
Mohonasen Central School District
Budget: $60.2 million
PASS
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville CSD
Budget: $21.9
PASS
Rensselaer City School District (unofficial)
PASS
Schalmont CSD
PASS
Schenectady City School District (unofficial)
Budget: $239 million
PASS
Schuylerville Central School District
Budget: $38.6 million
PASS
Schodack Central School District
Budget: $26.8 million
PASS
Schoharie Central School District
Budget: $25.9 million
PASS
Scotia-Glenville Central School District
Budget: $60.3 million
PASS
Sharon Springs Central School District
Budget: $10.2 million
PASS
South Colonie Central School District
Budget: $113 million
PASS
South Glens Falls Central School District
Budget: $64.9 million
PASS
Troy City School District
Budget: $126.9
PASS
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
Budget: $13.3 million
PASS