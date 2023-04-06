SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie Central School District has a front runner for a new mascot name. District officials said the ranked choice voting system shows Schoharie Storm received the most first place votes.

Storm was followed by the Hawks and the Coyotes. Other names considered included the Titans and the Vale.

Over the course of a month, more than 300 proposed mascots were considered by the committee. An official announcement on the new name will be made later in the month.

The district began searching for a new mascot in January after an order from the New York State Department of Education, which required school districts with Native American logos or mascots change them or face loss of state aid.