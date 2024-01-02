SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The superintendent of the Schenectady City School District is a finalist for a similar position downstate. Yonkers Public Schools officials said Anibal Soler, Jr. is one of the finalists for the district’s superintendent job.

Soler, Jr. took the superintendent job in Schenectady in July 2021. He has more than 20 years of experience in education.

The Schenectady school district sent the following statement to NEWS10:

“It is our understanding that Superintendent Soler was recently recruited by Yonkers Public Schools (PS) and our board is aware that Yonkers PS has recently confirmed that Superintendent Soler is a finalist. We do not have details or any additional information to share at this time.”