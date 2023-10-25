SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City School District superintendent jumped into the deep end with the district’s third grade swim class on Wednesday. Each week, a third grade class is transported to the high school to jump in the pool for swimming lessons and water activities.

Students are learning how to be safe and to practice lifesaving swim skills. Superintendent Anibal Soler joined the kids in the pool to highlight the importance of safe swimming.

“The role of public education is to fill the void and provide opportunities and access, and this is a life skill that we are teaching kids,” he said.

“Learning how to swim is a life skill,” Aquatics Director Brian Melanson said. “It can save your life. As we all learn, it’s a lot easier to learn things when you are younger.”

Schenectady schools are also offering a free, after school Learn to Swim program that had to be expanded due to it’s high signup rate.