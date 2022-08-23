ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wallethub, a personal finance website, has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in New York. In this case, “equitable” means how much each district spends on students compared to their average household income.

According to the report, more affluent school districts get a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts. One estimate claims that low-income districts are underfunded by around $6,700 per student.

Wallethub said that New York has the least equitable school districts in the United States overall, but some are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored the districts on two metrics: average household income and spending for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

To find the final score for each school district, Wallethub said they took the absolute difference between the score for spending and the score for household income. The lowest score, being the most equitable, is ranked number one.

These are the most and least equitable school districts in the Capital Region.

RankSchool DistrictScoreSpending per studentAverage household income
1Berlin Central School District0.4$27,734$70,718
2New Lebanon Central School District1.19$26,230$76,658
3Hunter-Tannersville Central School District2.42$32,708$53,602
4Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District2.56$19,192$95,661
5Hoosic Valley Central School District3.07$20,005$92,722
6Sharon Springs Central School District3.23$32,705$58,065
7Averill Park Central School District4.02$20,249$97,551
8Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District4.31$31,838$54,826
9East Greenbush Central School District4.93$19,934$91,484
10Shenendehowa Central School District5.3$16,928$100,572
11Taconic Hills Central School District5.42$26,055$72,000
12Chatham Central School District5.51$27,429$76,319
13Schalmont Central School District6.89$22,626$81,538
14Greenville Central School District7.91$25,358$72,213
15Voorheesville Central School District8.16$18,677$105,712
16Germantown Central School District8.7$26,399$68,343
17Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District10.63$26,075$84,583
18Wells Central School District10.9$35,247$56,176
19Schuylerville Central School District11.12$20,788$83,942
20Niskayuna Central School District11.61$17,334$112,627
21Kinderhook Central School District12.16$22,316$78,352
22Hadley-Luzerne Central School District13.34$27,085$62,545
23Red Hook Central School District13.38$26,251$86,201
24Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District13.63$27,061$62,394
25Ballston Spa Central School District13.76$20,983$81,250
26Saratoga Springs City School District14.44$18,194$89,422
27Stillwater Central School District14.64$20,039$83,507
28Brunswick Central School District (Brittonkill)14.89$19,527$84,906
29South Colonie Central School District14.93$20,293$82,482
30Guilderland Central School District15.14$19,263$85,530
31Galway Central School District16.39$20,425$80,921
32Schodack Central School District17.33$22,353$74,167
33Fort Ann Central School District17.79$22,438$73,542
34Gilboa-Conesville Central School District19.86$28,940$51,620
35Duanesburg Central School District20.12$19,559$80,682
36Bethlehem Central School District20.95$19,125$114,395
37Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District21.65$21,061$74,797
38Schoharie Central School District21.9$22,847$69,022
39Rhinebeck Central School District24.23$30,741$80,735
40Warrensburg Central School District24.75$26,501$55,375
41Coxsackie-Athens Central School District24.89$22,050$69,159
42Johnsburg Central School District24.9$28,305$49,635
43Kingston City School District25.34$24,868$60,006
44Greenwich Central School District26.01$20,310$73,705
45Middleburgh Central School District26.34$27,182$52,000
46North Warren Central School District26.39$23,562$63,260
47Saugerties Central School District27.03$23,873$61,781
48Argyle Central School District28.53$24,596$58,342
49Cambridge Central School District28.88$22,809$63,644
50Hudson City School District29.1$26,028$53,427
51Scotia-Glenville Central School District30.6$20,049$70,897
52Wynantskill Union Free School District30.67$20,272$70,147
53Cairo-Durham Central School District31.92$22,629$61,811
54South Glens Falls Central School District31.95$18,090$75,946
55Salem Central School District33.22$21,680$63,750
56Lake George Central School District35.77$29,618$93,333
57Menands Union Free School District36.01$19,566$68,145
58Queensbury Union Free School District36.48$16,936$75,977
59Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District36.94$22,852$57,161
60Mechanicville City School District37.01$17,987$72,280
61Green Island Union Free School District41.35$24,101$49,792
62Fonda-Fultonville Central School District41.82$18,676$66,343
63Canajoharie Central School District42.97$22,651$53,034
64Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District43.72$16,749$70,864
65Troy City School District44.55$22,220$53,138
66Glens Falls Common School District44.96$19,226$62,159
67Fort Edward Union Free School District45.95$22,687$50,573
68Albany City School District46.25$23,273$48,512
69Cohoes City School District47.02$20,915$55,266
70Whitehall Central School District47.26$21,041$54,681
71Hoosick Falls Central School District47.55$20,028$57,615
72Broadalbin-Perth Central School District48.88$17,658$63,958
73Catskill Central School District49.15$24,430$42,620
74Rensselaer City School District49.82$19,861$56,347
75Corinth Central School District50.1$17,017$65,000
76Northville Central School District50.31$21,874$49,681
77Mayfield Central School District51.89$19,066$57,195
78Lansingburgh Central School District53.55$19,607$54,199
79Glens Falls City School District54.09$18,660$56,727
80Granville Central School District55.66$21,188$47,604
81Fort Plain Central School District56$22,882$42,054
82Johnstown City School District57.08$18,019$56,372
83Schenectady City School District61.3$19,710$47,773
84Gloversville City School District63.55$20,651$43,062
85Dolgeville Central School District65.12$18,310$49,130
86Hudson Falls Central School District66.74$16,613$53,153
87Watervliet City School District67.37$18,231$47,606
88Amsterdam City School District67.98$18,403$46,586
89Bolton Central School District77.1$40,721$91,250
90North Greenbush Common School District187.1$74,429$72,813

To see the full report, you can visit the Wallethub website.