ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wallethub, a personal finance website, has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in New York. In this case, “equitable” means how much each district spends on students compared to their average household income.

According to the report, more affluent school districts get a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts. One estimate claims that low-income districts are underfunded by around $6,700 per student.

Wallethub said that New York has the least equitable school districts in the United States overall, but some are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored the districts on two metrics: average household income and spending for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

To find the final score for each school district, Wallethub said they took the absolute difference between the score for spending and the score for household income. The lowest score, being the most equitable, is ranked number one.

These are the most and least equitable school districts in the Capital Region.

Rank School District Score Spending per student Average household income 1 Berlin Central School District 0.4 $27,734 $70,718 2 New Lebanon Central School District 1.19 $26,230 $76,658 3 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 2.42 $32,708 $53,602 4 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District 2.56 $19,192 $95,661 5 Hoosic Valley Central School District 3.07 $20,005 $92,722 6 Sharon Springs Central School District 3.23 $32,705 $58,065 7 Averill Park Central School District 4.02 $20,249 $97,551 8 Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District 4.31 $31,838 $54,826 9 East Greenbush Central School District 4.93 $19,934 $91,484 10 Shenendehowa Central School District 5.3 $16,928 $100,572 11 Taconic Hills Central School District 5.42 $26,055 $72,000 12 Chatham Central School District 5.51 $27,429 $76,319 13 Schalmont Central School District 6.89 $22,626 $81,538 14 Greenville Central School District 7.91 $25,358 $72,213 15 Voorheesville Central School District 8.16 $18,677 $105,712 16 Germantown Central School District 8.7 $26,399 $68,343 17 Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District 10.63 $26,075 $84,583 18 Wells Central School District 10.9 $35,247 $56,176 19 Schuylerville Central School District 11.12 $20,788 $83,942 20 Niskayuna Central School District 11.61 $17,334 $112,627 21 Kinderhook Central School District 12.16 $22,316 $78,352 22 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 13.34 $27,085 $62,545 23 Red Hook Central School District 13.38 $26,251 $86,201 24 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 13.63 $27,061 $62,394 25 Ballston Spa Central School District 13.76 $20,983 $81,250 26 Saratoga Springs City School District 14.44 $18,194 $89,422 27 Stillwater Central School District 14.64 $20,039 $83,507 28 Brunswick Central School District (Brittonkill) 14.89 $19,527 $84,906 29 South Colonie Central School District 14.93 $20,293 $82,482 30 Guilderland Central School District 15.14 $19,263 $85,530 31 Galway Central School District 16.39 $20,425 $80,921 32 Schodack Central School District 17.33 $22,353 $74,167 33 Fort Ann Central School District 17.79 $22,438 $73,542 34 Gilboa-Conesville Central School District 19.86 $28,940 $51,620 35 Duanesburg Central School District 20.12 $19,559 $80,682 36 Bethlehem Central School District 20.95 $19,125 $114,395 37 Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District 21.65 $21,061 $74,797 38 Schoharie Central School District 21.9 $22,847 $69,022 39 Rhinebeck Central School District 24.23 $30,741 $80,735 40 Warrensburg Central School District 24.75 $26,501 $55,375 41 Coxsackie-Athens Central School District 24.89 $22,050 $69,159 42 Johnsburg Central School District 24.9 $28,305 $49,635 43 Kingston City School District 25.34 $24,868 $60,006 44 Greenwich Central School District 26.01 $20,310 $73,705 45 Middleburgh Central School District 26.34 $27,182 $52,000 46 North Warren Central School District 26.39 $23,562 $63,260 47 Saugerties Central School District 27.03 $23,873 $61,781 48 Argyle Central School District 28.53 $24,596 $58,342 49 Cambridge Central School District 28.88 $22,809 $63,644 50 Hudson City School District 29.1 $26,028 $53,427 51 Scotia-Glenville Central School District 30.6 $20,049 $70,897 52 Wynantskill Union Free School District 30.67 $20,272 $70,147 53 Cairo-Durham Central School District 31.92 $22,629 $61,811 54 South Glens Falls Central School District 31.95 $18,090 $75,946 55 Salem Central School District 33.22 $21,680 $63,750 56 Lake George Central School District 35.77 $29,618 $93,333 57 Menands Union Free School District 36.01 $19,566 $68,145 58 Queensbury Union Free School District 36.48 $16,936 $75,977 59 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 36.94 $22,852 $57,161 60 Mechanicville City School District 37.01 $17,987 $72,280 61 Green Island Union Free School District 41.35 $24,101 $49,792 62 Fonda-Fultonville Central School District 41.82 $18,676 $66,343 63 Canajoharie Central School District 42.97 $22,651 $53,034 64 Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District 43.72 $16,749 $70,864 65 Troy City School District 44.55 $22,220 $53,138 66 Glens Falls Common School District 44.96 $19,226 $62,159 67 Fort Edward Union Free School District 45.95 $22,687 $50,573 68 Albany City School District 46.25 $23,273 $48,512 69 Cohoes City School District 47.02 $20,915 $55,266 70 Whitehall Central School District 47.26 $21,041 $54,681 71 Hoosick Falls Central School District 47.55 $20,028 $57,615 72 Broadalbin-Perth Central School District 48.88 $17,658 $63,958 73 Catskill Central School District 49.15 $24,430 $42,620 74 Rensselaer City School District 49.82 $19,861 $56,347 75 Corinth Central School District 50.1 $17,017 $65,000 76 Northville Central School District 50.31 $21,874 $49,681 77 Mayfield Central School District 51.89 $19,066 $57,195 78 Lansingburgh Central School District 53.55 $19,607 $54,199 79 Glens Falls City School District 54.09 $18,660 $56,727 80 Granville Central School District 55.66 $21,188 $47,604 81 Fort Plain Central School District 56 $22,882 $42,054 82 Johnstown City School District 57.08 $18,019 $56,372 83 Schenectady City School District 61.3 $19,710 $47,773 84 Gloversville City School District 63.55 $20,651 $43,062 85 Dolgeville Central School District 65.12 $18,310 $49,130 86 Hudson Falls Central School District 66.74 $16,613 $53,153 87 Watervliet City School District 67.37 $18,231 $47,606 88 Amsterdam City School District 67.98 $18,403 $46,586 89 Bolton Central School District 77.1 $40,721 $91,250 90 North Greenbush Common School District 187.1 $74,429 $72,813

To see the full report, you can visit the Wallethub website.