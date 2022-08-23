ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wallethub, a personal finance website, has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in New York. In this case, “equitable” means how much each district spends on students compared to their average household income.
According to the report, more affluent school districts get a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts. One estimate claims that low-income districts are underfunded by around $6,700 per student.
Wallethub said that New York has the least equitable school districts in the United States overall, but some are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored the districts on two metrics: average household income and spending for public elementary and secondary schools per student.
To find the final score for each school district, Wallethub said they took the absolute difference between the score for spending and the score for household income. The lowest score, being the most equitable, is ranked number one.
These are the most and least equitable school districts in the Capital Region.
|Rank
|School District
|Score
|Spending per student
|Average household income
|1
|Berlin Central School District
|0.4
|$27,734
|$70,718
|2
|New Lebanon Central School District
|1.19
|$26,230
|$76,658
|3
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|2.42
|$32,708
|$53,602
|4
|Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
|2.56
|$19,192
|$95,661
|5
|Hoosic Valley Central School District
|3.07
|$20,005
|$92,722
|6
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|3.23
|$32,705
|$58,065
|7
|Averill Park Central School District
|4.02
|$20,249
|$97,551
|8
|Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District
|4.31
|$31,838
|$54,826
|9
|East Greenbush Central School District
|4.93
|$19,934
|$91,484
|10
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|5.3
|$16,928
|$100,572
|11
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|5.42
|$26,055
|$72,000
|12
|Chatham Central School District
|5.51
|$27,429
|$76,319
|13
|Schalmont Central School District
|6.89
|$22,626
|$81,538
|14
|Greenville Central School District
|7.91
|$25,358
|$72,213
|15
|Voorheesville Central School District
|8.16
|$18,677
|$105,712
|16
|Germantown Central School District
|8.7
|$26,399
|$68,343
|17
|Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District
|10.63
|$26,075
|$84,583
|18
|Wells Central School District
|10.9
|$35,247
|$56,176
|19
|Schuylerville Central School District
|11.12
|$20,788
|$83,942
|20
|Niskayuna Central School District
|11.61
|$17,334
|$112,627
|21
|Kinderhook Central School District
|12.16
|$22,316
|$78,352
|22
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|13.34
|$27,085
|$62,545
|23
|Red Hook Central School District
|13.38
|$26,251
|$86,201
|24
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|13.63
|$27,061
|$62,394
|25
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|13.76
|$20,983
|$81,250
|26
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|14.44
|$18,194
|$89,422
|27
|Stillwater Central School District
|14.64
|$20,039
|$83,507
|28
|Brunswick Central School District (Brittonkill)
|14.89
|$19,527
|$84,906
|29
|South Colonie Central School District
|14.93
|$20,293
|$82,482
|30
|Guilderland Central School District
|15.14
|$19,263
|$85,530
|31
|Galway Central School District
|16.39
|$20,425
|$80,921
|32
|Schodack Central School District
|17.33
|$22,353
|$74,167
|33
|Fort Ann Central School District
|17.79
|$22,438
|$73,542
|34
|Gilboa-Conesville Central School District
|19.86
|$28,940
|$51,620
|35
|Duanesburg Central School District
|20.12
|$19,559
|$80,682
|36
|Bethlehem Central School District
|20.95
|$19,125
|$114,395
|37
|Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District
|21.65
|$21,061
|$74,797
|38
|Schoharie Central School District
|21.9
|$22,847
|$69,022
|39
|Rhinebeck Central School District
|24.23
|$30,741
|$80,735
|40
|Warrensburg Central School District
|24.75
|$26,501
|$55,375
|41
|Coxsackie-Athens Central School District
|24.89
|$22,050
|$69,159
|42
|Johnsburg Central School District
|24.9
|$28,305
|$49,635
|43
|Kingston City School District
|25.34
|$24,868
|$60,006
|44
|Greenwich Central School District
|26.01
|$20,310
|$73,705
|45
|Middleburgh Central School District
|26.34
|$27,182
|$52,000
|46
|North Warren Central School District
|26.39
|$23,562
|$63,260
|47
|Saugerties Central School District
|27.03
|$23,873
|$61,781
|48
|Argyle Central School District
|28.53
|$24,596
|$58,342
|49
|Cambridge Central School District
|28.88
|$22,809
|$63,644
|50
|Hudson City School District
|29.1
|$26,028
|$53,427
|51
|Scotia-Glenville Central School District
|30.6
|$20,049
|$70,897
|52
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|30.67
|$20,272
|$70,147
|53
|Cairo-Durham Central School District
|31.92
|$22,629
|$61,811
|54
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|31.95
|$18,090
|$75,946
|55
|Salem Central School District
|33.22
|$21,680
|$63,750
|56
|Lake George Central School District
|35.77
|$29,618
|$93,333
|57
|Menands Union Free School District
|36.01
|$19,566
|$68,145
|58
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|36.48
|$16,936
|$75,977
|59
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|36.94
|$22,852
|$57,161
|60
|Mechanicville City School District
|37.01
|$17,987
|$72,280
|61
|Green Island Union Free School District
|41.35
|$24,101
|$49,792
|62
|Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
|41.82
|$18,676
|$66,343
|63
|Canajoharie Central School District
|42.97
|$22,651
|$53,034
|64
|Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District
|43.72
|$16,749
|$70,864
|65
|Troy City School District
|44.55
|$22,220
|$53,138
|66
|Glens Falls Common School District
|44.96
|$19,226
|$62,159
|67
|Fort Edward Union Free School District
|45.95
|$22,687
|$50,573
|68
|Albany City School District
|46.25
|$23,273
|$48,512
|69
|Cohoes City School District
|47.02
|$20,915
|$55,266
|70
|Whitehall Central School District
|47.26
|$21,041
|$54,681
|71
|Hoosick Falls Central School District
|47.55
|$20,028
|$57,615
|72
|Broadalbin-Perth Central School District
|48.88
|$17,658
|$63,958
|73
|Catskill Central School District
|49.15
|$24,430
|$42,620
|74
|Rensselaer City School District
|49.82
|$19,861
|$56,347
|75
|Corinth Central School District
|50.1
|$17,017
|$65,000
|76
|Northville Central School District
|50.31
|$21,874
|$49,681
|77
|Mayfield Central School District
|51.89
|$19,066
|$57,195
|78
|Lansingburgh Central School District
|53.55
|$19,607
|$54,199
|79
|Glens Falls City School District
|54.09
|$18,660
|$56,727
|80
|Granville Central School District
|55.66
|$21,188
|$47,604
|81
|Fort Plain Central School District
|56
|$22,882
|$42,054
|82
|Johnstown City School District
|57.08
|$18,019
|$56,372
|83
|Schenectady City School District
|61.3
|$19,710
|$47,773
|84
|Gloversville City School District
|63.55
|$20,651
|$43,062
|85
|Dolgeville Central School District
|65.12
|$18,310
|$49,130
|86
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|66.74
|$16,613
|$53,153
|87
|Watervliet City School District
|67.37
|$18,231
|$47,606
|88
|Amsterdam City School District
|67.98
|$18,403
|$46,586
|89
|Bolton Central School District
|77.1
|$40,721
|$91,250
|90
|North Greenbush Common School District
|187.1
|$74,429
|$72,813
To see the full report, you can visit the Wallethub website.