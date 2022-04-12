ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Progress continues on the North Albany Middle School Capital Project. Several spaces, including the former YMCA building, have been completed and are now being used by students and staff.

PHOTO: Facebook/Albany City Schools

The construction continues on the rest of the spaces and should be completed for the 2022-23 school year. The Albany City School District said the project is equipping the building with facilities to make it on par with Myers Middle School and Hackett Middle School.

The final piece of the project is a brand new auditorium, which is expected to be finished by summer 2023. More photos of the progress can be found on the district’s Facebook page.