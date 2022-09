TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday to show off the newly completed renovations to an outdoor classroom in Troy. City Council Pres. Carmella Mantello posted pictures of the updates to Twitter.

The project was funded by a grant from the Troy City Council Neighborhood Improvement Program. The classroom was originally crated in 2016 as a partnership between TRIP and Public School 2 in Troy.

It allows students to learn in an outdoor setting.