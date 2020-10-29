Remote learning stays in place next week at Bethlehem Central High School

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students enrolled at Bethlehem Central High School will have to deal with remote learning for an extra week. Following a spike in infections among the school community, they moved to all-remote learning on October 26.

Remote learning is being extended to Friday, November 6. Athletics activities are also paused. All other schools in the Bethlehem Central School District will stay open for in-person instruction, according to a message from Superintendent Jody Monroe.

Monroe also made it clear that no new cases have been reported to the district since Sunday, October 25. Their decision to go remote is out of an abundance of caution. A large number of both teachers and students are remaining in quarantine next week, so officials worried about what Monroe called “continuity of instruction.” Monroe said many classes of returning students would be taught remotely by quarantined teachers if they shift back to in-person for the first week of November.

