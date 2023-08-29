ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023-2024 national public high school rankings. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on state assessment scores, underserved student performance, college readiness, curriculum span, and graduation rates.
“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” said Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”
In the Capital Region, the top public high school was 804 in the national rankings. Here are the top 25 high schools in the Albany area, according to U.S. News & World Report.
25. Cohoes High School
- Cohoes City School District, Cohoes
- Overall score: 60.25 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 86%
- Enrollment: 530
- National ranking: 7,028
24. Berne-Knox-Westerlo Junior-Senior High School
- Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District, Berne
- Overall score: 60.39 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 96%
- Enrollment: 227
- National ranking: 7,003
23. Schalmont High School
- Schalmont Central School District, Schenectady
- Overall score: 63.69 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 92%
- Enrollment: 580
- National ranking: 6,419
22. Stillwater Middle School High School
- Stillwater Central School District, Stillwater
- Overall score: 63.9 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 84%
- Enrollment: 326
- National ranking: 6,383
21. Averill Park High School
- Averill Park Central School District, Averill Park
- Overall score: 64.62 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 94%
- Enrollment: 909
- National ranking: 6,255
20. Tamarac Middle School High School
- Brunswick Central School District, Brunswick
- Overall score: 65.73 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 87%
- Enrollment: 367
- National ranking: 6,059
19. Corinth High School
- Corinth Central School District, Corinth
- Overall score: 66.92 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 86%
- Enrollment: 305
- National ranking: 5,849
18. Cobleskill-Richmondville High School
- Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District, Richmondville
- Overall score: 68.83 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 94%
- Enrollment: 501
- National ranking: 5,511
17. Colonie Central High School
- South Colonie Central School District, Colonie
- Overall score: 68.83 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 94%
- Enrollment: 1,530
- National ranking: 5,510
16. Scotia-Glenville Senior High School
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District, Scotia
- Overall score: 69.65 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 90%
- Enrollment: 771
- National ranking: 5,366
15. South Glens Falls Senior High School
- South Glens Falls Central School District, South Glens Falls
- Overall score: 76.22 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 89%
- Enrollment: 888
- National ranking: 4,205
14. Ballston Spa Senior High School
- Ballston Spa Central School District, Ballston Spa
- Overall score: 77.66 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 91%
- Enrollment: 1,253
- National ranking: 3,950
13. Duanesburg High School
- Duanesburg Central School District, Delanson
- Overall score: 78.79 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 98%
- Enrollment: 232
- National ranking: 3,750
12. Guilderland High School
- Guilderland Central School District, Guilderland
- Overall score: 79.35 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 95%
- Enrollment: 1,456
- National ranking: 3,650
11. Schuylerville High School
- Schuylerville Central School District, Schuylerville
- Overall score: 81.59 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 96%
- Enrollment: 478
- National ranking: 3,255
10. Middleburgh Junior/Senior High School
- Middleburgh Central School District, Middleburgh
- Overall score: 82.15 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 98%
- Enrollment: 205
- National ranking: 3,156
9. Columbia High School
- East Greenbush Central School District, East Greenbush
- Overall score: 83.45 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 97%
- Enrollment: 1,265
- National ranking: 2,926
8. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School
- Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District, Burnt Hills
- Overall score: 84.09 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 97%
- Enrollment: 923
- National ranking: 2,813
7. Maple Hill High School
- Schodack Central School District, Castleton
- Overall score: 85.47 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 100%
- Enrollment: 261
- National ranking: 2,568
6. Saratoga Springs High School
- Saratoga Springs City School District, Saratoga Springs
- Overall score: 86.69 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 93%
- Enrollment: 1,898
- National ranking: 2,353
5. Shenendehowa High School
- Shenendehowa Central School District, Clifton Park
- Overall score: 86.92 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 94%
- Enrollment: 3,040
- National ranking: 2,312
4. Shaker High School
- North Colonie Community School District, Latham
- Overall score: 90.15 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 94%
- Enrollment: 1,960
- National ranking: 1,742
3. Niskayuna High School
- Niskayuna Central School District, Niskayuna
- Overall score: 92.43 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 95%
- Enrollment: 1,321
- National ranking: 1,339
2. Clayton A. Bouton High School
- Voorheesville Central School District, Voorheesville
- Overall score: 95.01 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 98%
- Enrollment: 355
- National ranking: 882
1. Bethlehem Central Senior High School
- Bethlehem Central School District, Delmar
- Overall score: 95.45 out of 100
- Graduation rate: 95%
- Enrollment: 1,406
- National ranking: 804
You can view last year’s rankings on the NEWS10 website. To view the full Capital Region high school rankings, and to see more in-depth statistics on each high school, you can visit the U.S. News & World Report website.