ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023-2024 national public high school rankings. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on state assessment scores, underserved student performance, college readiness, curriculum span, and graduation rates.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” said Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

In the Capital Region, the top public high school was 804 in the national rankings. Here are the top 25 high schools in the Albany area, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Cohoes City School District, Cohoes

Overall score: 60.25 out of 100

Graduation rate: 86%

Enrollment: 530

National ranking: 7,028

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District, Berne

Overall score: 60.39 out of 100

Graduation rate: 96%

Enrollment: 227

National ranking: 7,003

Schalmont Central School District, Schenectady

Overall score: 63.69 out of 100

Graduation rate: 92%

Enrollment: 580

National ranking: 6,419

Stillwater Central School District, Stillwater

Overall score: 63.9 out of 100

Graduation rate: 84%

Enrollment: 326

National ranking: 6,383

Averill Park Central School District, Averill Park

Overall score: 64.62 out of 100

Graduation rate: 94%

Enrollment: 909

National ranking: 6,255

Brunswick Central School District, Brunswick

Overall score: 65.73 out of 100

Graduation rate: 87%

Enrollment: 367

National ranking: 6,059

Corinth Central School District, Corinth

Overall score: 66.92 out of 100

Graduation rate: 86%

Enrollment: 305

National ranking: 5,849

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District, Richmondville

Overall score: 68.83 out of 100

Graduation rate: 94%

Enrollment: 501

National ranking: 5,511

South Colonie Central School District, Colonie

Overall score: 68.83 out of 100

Graduation rate: 94%

Enrollment: 1,530

National ranking: 5,510

Scotia-Glenville Central School District, Scotia

Overall score: 69.65 out of 100

Graduation rate: 90%

Enrollment: 771

National ranking: 5,366

South Glens Falls Central School District, South Glens Falls

Overall score: 76.22 out of 100

Graduation rate: 89%

Enrollment: 888

National ranking: 4,205

Ballston Spa Central School District, Ballston Spa

Overall score: 77.66 out of 100

Graduation rate: 91%

Enrollment: 1,253

National ranking: 3,950

Duanesburg Central School District, Delanson

Overall score: 78.79 out of 100

Graduation rate: 98%

Enrollment: 232

National ranking: 3,750

Guilderland Central School District, Guilderland

Overall score: 79.35 out of 100

Graduation rate: 95%

Enrollment: 1,456

National ranking: 3,650

Schuylerville Central School District, Schuylerville

Overall score: 81.59 out of 100

Graduation rate: 96%

Enrollment: 478

National ranking: 3,255

Middleburgh Central School District, Middleburgh

Overall score: 82.15 out of 100

Graduation rate: 98%

Enrollment: 205

National ranking: 3,156

East Greenbush Central School District, East Greenbush

Overall score: 83.45 out of 100

Graduation rate: 97%

Enrollment: 1,265

National ranking: 2,926

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District, Burnt Hills

Overall score: 84.09 out of 100

Graduation rate: 97%

Enrollment: 923

National ranking: 2,813

Schodack Central School District, Castleton

Overall score: 85.47 out of 100

Graduation rate: 100%

Enrollment: 261

National ranking: 2,568

Saratoga Springs City School District, Saratoga Springs

Overall score: 86.69 out of 100

Graduation rate: 93%

Enrollment: 1,898

National ranking: 2,353

Shenendehowa Central School District, Clifton Park

Overall score: 86.92 out of 100

Graduation rate: 94%

Enrollment: 3,040

National ranking: 2,312

North Colonie Community School District, Latham

Overall score: 90.15 out of 100

Graduation rate: 94%

Enrollment: 1,960

National ranking: 1,742

Niskayuna Central School District, Niskayuna

Overall score: 92.43 out of 100

Graduation rate: 95%

Enrollment: 1,321

National ranking: 1,339

Voorheesville Central School District, Voorheesville

Overall score: 95.01 out of 100

Graduation rate: 98%

Enrollment: 355

National ranking: 882

Bethlehem Central School District, Delmar

Overall score: 95.45 out of 100

Graduation rate: 95%

Enrollment: 1,406

National ranking: 804

You can view last year’s rankings on the NEWS10 website. To view the full Capital Region high school rankings, and to see more in-depth statistics on each high school, you can visit the U.S. News & World Report website.