ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2024 Best Elementary and Middle School rankings. The publication analyzed more than 79,000 public schools to determine the rankings.

“The 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of their child’s school and how well it’s doing within its community,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor at U.S. News. “Easily accessible data on student-teacher ratio, district spending, and the number of school counselors available at the school can keep parents informed and involved.”

For the rankings, U.S. News looked at state assessment scores, student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students. Student-teacher ratios were looked at to break ties in the overall score.

Here are the top-ranked public elementary and middle schools in the Capital Region. To view the full report, your can visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

Elementary schools

North Colonie Central School District

Ranked 311th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 82.47/100

Fonda-Fultonville Central School District

Ranked 276th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 84.45/100

Bethlehem Central School District

Ranked 274th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 84.56/100

Shenendehowa Central School District

Ranked 235th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 86.76/100

Saratoga Springs City School District

Ranked 220th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 87.44/100

Niskayuna Central School District

Ranked 217th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 87.78/100

Shenendehowa Central School District

Ranked 211th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 88.12/100

Bethlehem Central School District

Ranked 203rd in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 88.52/100

Saratoga Springs City School District

Ranked 202nd in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 88.63/100

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

Ranked 167th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 90.61/100

Shenendehowa Central School District

Ranked 165th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 90.72/100

Saratoga Springs City School District

Ranked 150th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 91.57/100

Glens Falls City School District

Ranked 132nd in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 92.31/100

Niskayuna Central School District

Ranked 120th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 93.27/100

Bethlehem Central School District

Ranked 25th in New York Elementary Schools

Overall score: 98.64/100

Middle schools

Bethlehem Central School District

Ranked 265th in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 69.19/100

Saratoga Springs City School District

Ranked 257th in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 70.13/100

Niskayuna Central School District

Ranked 226th in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 73.75/100

Salem Central School District’

Ranked 221st in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 74.33/100

Queensbury Union Free School District

Ranked 198th in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 77.01/100

Voorheesville Central School District

Ranked 195th in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 77.36/100

Niskayuna Central School District

Ranked 171st in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 80.16/100

Lake George Central School District

Ranked 163rd in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 81.1/100

Shenendehowa Central School District

Ranked 153rd in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 82.26/100

Shenendehowa Central School District

Ranked 128th in New York Middle Schools

Overall score: 85.18/100