ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2024 Best Elementary and Middle School rankings. The publication analyzed more than 79,000 public schools to determine the rankings.
“The 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of their child’s school and how well it’s doing within its community,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor at U.S. News. “Easily accessible data on student-teacher ratio, district spending, and the number of school counselors available at the school can keep parents informed and involved.”
For the rankings, U.S. News looked at state assessment scores, student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students. Student-teacher ratios were looked at to break ties in the overall score.
Here are the top-ranked public elementary and middle schools in the Capital Region. To view the full report, your can visit the U.S. News & World Report website.
Elementary schools
15. Boght Hills Elementary School
- North Colonie Central School District
- Ranked 311th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 82.47/100
14. Fonda-Fultonville K-4 School
- Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
- Ranked 276th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 84.45/100
13. Hamagrael Elementary School
- Bethlehem Central School District
- Ranked 274th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 84.56/100
12. Skano Elementary School
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- Ranked 235th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 86.76/100
11. Greenfield Elementary School
- Saratoga Springs City School District
- Ranked 220th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 87.44/100
10. Birchwood Elementary School
- Niskayuna Central School District
- Ranked 217th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 87.78/100
9. Orenda Elementary School
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- Ranked 211th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 88.12/100
8. Glenmont Elementary School
- Bethlehem Central School District
- Ranked 203rd in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 88.52/100
7. Caroline Street Elementary School
- Saratoga Springs City School District
- Ranked 202nd in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 88.63/100
6. Glendaal Elementary School
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District
- Ranked 167th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 90.61/100
5. Chango Elementary School
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- Ranked 165th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 90.72/100
4. Lake Avenue Elementary School
- Saratoga Springs City School District
- Ranked 150th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 91.57/100
3. Kensington Road School
- Glens Falls City School District
- Ranked 132nd in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 92.31/100
2. Rosendale Elementary School
- Niskayuna Central School District
- Ranked 120th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 93.27/100
1. Elsmere Elementary School
- Bethlehem Central School District
- Ranked 25th in New York Elementary Schools
- Overall score: 98.64/100
Middle schools
11. Bethlehem Central Middle School
- Bethlehem Central School District
- Ranked 265th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 69.19/100
10. Maple Avenue Middle School
- Saratoga Springs City School District
- Ranked 257th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 70.13/100
9. Van Antwerp Middle School
- Niskayuna Central School District
- Ranked 226th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 73.75/100
8. Salem Jr./Sr. High School
- Salem Central School District’
- Ranked 221st in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 74.33/100
7. William H. Barton Intermediate School
- Queensbury Union Free School District
- Ranked 198th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 77.01/100
6. Voorheesville Middle School
- Voorheesville Central School District
- Ranked 195th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 77.36/100
5. Iroquois Middle School
- Niskayuna Central School District
- Ranked 171st in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 80.16/100
4. Lake George Junior-Senior High School
- Lake George Central School District
- Ranked 163rd in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 81.1/100
3. Gowana Middle School
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- Ranked 153rd in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 82.26/100
2. Acadia Middle School
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- Ranked 128th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 85.18/100
1. Howard L. Goff Middle School
- East Greenbush Central School District
- Ranked 116th in New York Middle Schools
- Overall score: 86.58/100