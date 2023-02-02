ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Questar III BOCES hosted a school emergency response training exercise on Thursday. The training focused on how to reunite students with their parents and guardians if students are moved off campus because of an emergency.

Experts said it’s best for schools to develop specific plans and to communicate that plan to the community in advance so everyone knows what to expect.

“So, it’s critical that we tell them what’s going on day of, moment of, but also days, weeks, months before, so they understand that, yes, we have a process, and this is what it’s going to look like when you do arrive,” Dan Rector, I Love You Guys Foundation Emergency Planner, said.

BOCES officials said each district will work to implement their own safety plans based on the training.