GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a push to add more school resource officers in the Guilderland School District. One person who would like to see at least three additional officers is Dr. Brian Sheridan.

The Guilderland pediatrician says he has seen an increase in mental health and drug issues as well as bullying with young people and he feels school resource officers are often the first point of contact when there’s a problem. “They can be an asset when you’re dealing with issues that go above just simple bullying,” said Sheridan.

Right now there’s one officer based out of the high school covering all seven of Guilderland’s school buildings.

“There’s only one school resource officer and he has responded to child abuse investigations. He has supported students who are having a bad day,” said Guilderland school board member Blanca Gonzalez-Parker.

There is currently nothing in the draft budget about adding resource officers, but during Tuesday night’s budget workshop meeting Gonzalez-Parker plans on asking for two officers at the high school and two in the middle school. “I don’t want us to miss that critical period where we can perhaps dissuade or push education that would make students not engage in risky behaviors,” she added.

School Resource Officers S.R.O.s typically focus less on making arrests and more on making positive connections with students and providing access to helpful resources. They often engage students in anti-drug and addiction programs such as D.A.R.E.

However, law enforcement in schools has been a controversial issue and it’s something another school board member, Seema Rivera wants to address.

“I’ve had that discussion where people are concerned about where students of color might feel different about that. And not just students of color, but anybody,” said Rivera.

She said she would like to see the budget used in other ways, as in lowering the student to teacher ratio.

“There are other things that are, you know, not really fun expenses. But things like transportation have increased. And there are fuel costs. There are costs for the budget for that too.”

Guilderland police say they are in favor of adding more officers to the schools, while the district told News10 they are assessing their priorities.

According to the Guilderland School District, the Board of Education will hold a Q&A workshop on the 2022-2023 school budget Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction room at Guilderland High School. It is open to the public and will also be livestreamed.