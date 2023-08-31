SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom, local leaders are reminding drivers they will once again have to share the road with school commuters.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the hours immediately before and after school have been identified as the most dangerous times for pedestrians. School officials at Pine Bush Elementary in Schenectady celebrated a newly installed sidewalk that they said will allow students a safer route to class.

“A large part of the district’s mission is ensure students feel safe,” Pine Bush Principal Christopher Sanita said. “This leads to success. Removing barriers such as a lack of safe sidewalks can make great strides towards this goal.”

Guilderland is also one of a few local districts that have installed stop arm cameras on their school buses. Drivers caught passing or not stopping for buses will be ticketed.